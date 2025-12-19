Wembanyama (calf) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Friday's game against the Hawks.

Wembanyama's status is worth noting because Friday is the second end of a back-to-back for the Spurs. The superstar big man is likely to have a minutes restriction following his recent lengthy layoff due to a strained calf, and it remains to be seen if the Spurs are ready to reinsert him into the starting lineup. Wembanyama has averaged only 19.0 minutes per game in his last two appearances, but he's still been productive, totaling 37 points (12-22 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 11-14 FT), 17 rebounds, six assists, six blocks and one steal.