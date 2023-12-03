Wembanyama (hip) was at practice Sunday and is expected to play Wednesday against New Orleans, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama missed his first game of the season Friday due to right hip soreness. San Antonio referred to the absence as precautionary, so Wembanyama is trending in the right direction to return Wednesday after four days of rest.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Won't play Friday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Uncertain for Friday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Will play Thursday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Dealing with hip tightness•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Racks up defensive stats Sunday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Drops 22 in Friday's loss•