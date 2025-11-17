Wembanyama (calf) is expected to miss multiple weeks, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama has been diagnosed with a strained left calf, which appears likely to keep him on the shelf through November. Fantasy managers can expect the Spurs to re-evaluate the superstar big man at some point in early December. Luke Kornet looks primed to serve as San Antonio's top center in Wembanyama's stead, with Kelly Olynyk and Bismack Biyombo being in line to battle for the backup role.