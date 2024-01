Wembanyama amassed 24 points (9-18 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 6-8 FT), 12 rebounds, four assists, four blocks and one steal across 28 minutes during Wednesday's 140-114 loss to the Thunder.

Wembanyama out-produced Chet Holmgren in nearly every single statistical category Wednesday, but it wasn't enough for the Spurs to capture the win. Wembanyama's production has surged in the new year, and the rookie center from France is averaging 24.7 points on 52.3 percent shooting, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.4 blocks over 25.2 minutes per game in January.