Wembanyama chipped in 28 points (9-17 FG, 5-7 3Pt, 5-7 FT), 13 rebounds, seven assists, five blocks and two steals in 32 minutes during Thursday's 132-118 win over the Thunder.

Quite frankly, there are no adjectives to describe what Wembanyama has been doing this season, and he sniffed another triple-double in this game, ending just three assists shy of tallying that feat and also chipping in with five blocks. Surprisingly, this was the 16th time Wembanyama recorded five or more swats in a game, and his two-way impact has been noticeable as soon as he steps on the court. The Spurs are going nowhere this season but Wembanyama continues to fill the stat sheet on a regular basis, making him a must-start player in fantasy, particularly with how easily he fills the stat sheet on a regular basis.