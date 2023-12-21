Wembanyama (ankle), who is probable for Thursday's game against the Bulls, participated in the Spurs' morning shootaround, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.

Wembanyama is considered likely to play Thursday, so his participation in the team's shootaround isn't particularly surprising. While he was unavailable for Tuesday's game against the Bucks, it seems unlikely that he'll face significant restrictions if he's given the green light Thursday.