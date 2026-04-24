Wembanyama (concussion) went through morning shootaround Friday, per Jared Weiss of The Athletic.

The superstar big man is trending in the right direction for Game 3 on Friday in Portland, though it remains to be seen if he'll be able to pass each step of the league's concussion protocol. Luke Kornet would figure to draw the start at center for the Spurs if Wembanyama is unable to get the green light, and Harrison Barnes would also be in line for a boost in playing time in the frontcourt.