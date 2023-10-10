Wembanyama posted 20 points (8-13 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), five rebounds, two steals and one block in 19 minutes during Monday's 122-121 preseason loss to the Thunder.
Wembanyama was tested by Chet Holmgren and Jalen Williams in a showcase of three very skilled young players. Wembanyama was constantly a threat leaking out in transition and looked in rhythm in the halfcourt. His sheer size compensates for some growing pains, and the 19-year-old's ability to impact the game is off the charts.
