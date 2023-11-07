Wembanyama provided 13 points (3-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 10 rebounds, two blocks and one steal in 21 minutes during Monday's 152-111 loss to the Pacers.

Wembanyama could not get going offensively despite a porous and middlingly sized Pacers' defense. However, the 19-year-old playing in both ends of a back-to-back Sunday and Monday bodes well for fantasy managers in the long term. Wembanyama's next opportunity to shine will be Wednesday against the Knicks at Madison Square Garden.