Wembanyama notched seven points (3-8 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds, five assists, three blocks and two steals across 22 minutes during Thursday's 114-95 loss to the Bulls.

Wembanyama had to deal with Nikola Vucevic down low and struggled on offense, failing to hit double digits for the first time since a nine-point effort against the Clippers on Nov. 20. However, Wembanyama compensated the lack of scoring with strong numbers in other categories, particularly on the defensive end with three blocks and two steals. Over his last 10 appearances, Wembanyama has averaged 18.0 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.5 blocks, 3.2 assists and 1.9 steals per game.