Wembanyama amassed 40 points (13-22 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 20 rebounds, seven assists, one block and two steals in 38 minutes during Friday's 130-126 overtime win over the Knicks.

Jalen Brunson put up a career-high 61 points for the Knicks in the contest, but he had to share the spotlight with Wembanyama, who was just as impressive in the first 40-point game of his blossoming career. The talented big man added 20 boards to become the first NBA rookie since Shaquille O'Neal in 1993 to record a 40/20 line. Wembanyama's massive effort marked his 39th double-double of the season, 10th-most in the league.