Wembanyama provided 33 points (10-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 11-12 FT), seven rebounds, two assists and two blocks over 28 minutes during Monday's 133-123 loss to the 76ers.

Matched up against Joel Embiid, Wembanyama produced strong numbers of his own, although he couldn't stop the Philly big man from setting a new Sixers franchise record with 70 points. It was Wembanyama's highest-scoring game since he dropped 38 on the Suns in early November, and the rookie has delivered at least 20 points in eight of nine January contests, averaging 24.8 points, 9.1 boards, 3.3 blocks, 2.8 assists and 1.7 threes over that stretch while shooting 52.6 percent from the floor.