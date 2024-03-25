Updating a previous report, Wembanyama (ankle) was present at the Monday morning shootaround, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

Wembanyama was not present during the portion of practice open to the media, but fantasy managers will be glad to hear this clarification. He remains questionable for Monday's game against the Suns, and if he's unable to go, the Spurs could turn to Zach Collins and Dominick Barlow.