Wembanyama (rest) registered 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes during Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Celtics.

The rookie phenom scored 20 or more points for the eighth time in his last nine games, although Wembanyama didn't add in his usual secondary contributions. Over that stretch, the 20-year-old center is averaging 24.1 points, 8.9 boards, 3.3 blocks, 3.1 assists and 1.8 threes while shooting 54.2 percent from the floor in only 24.4 minutes a night. The Spurs are keeping a very close eye on his workload, and Wembanyama will sit out Friday's game on the front half of a back-to-back set, but he's already showing growth in his skills since being the first overall pick in the 2023 Draft.