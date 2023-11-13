Wembanyama supplied 18 points (8-22 FG, 2-9 3Pt), 11 rebounds, seven assists, one block and one steal across 34 minutes during Sunday's 118-113 loss to the Heat.

While the No. 1 overall pick wasn't overly efficient and committed a season-high seven turnovers, he once again provided solid counting stats, as well as a pair of three-pointers, for fantasy managers. He's had some ups and downs, but overall Wembanyama is off to a strong start, thanks in large part to his 2.4 blocks per game. Through 10 appearances, he's shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 29.8 percent from three while knocking down 76.6 percent of his 4.7 free throw attempts per contest.