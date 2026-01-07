Wembanyama is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Lakers with a left knee bone bruise.

Wembanyama recorded 30 points (10-20 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 7-8 FT), five rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 21 minutes during the Spurs' 106-105 loss to the Grizzlies on Tuesday, successfully returning from a two-game absence. The Spurs may tread carefully for the second leg of this back-to-back set, however, and it sounds like Wembanyama may be a game-time call.