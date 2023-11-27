Wembanyama closed Sunday's 132-120 loss to the Nuggets with 22 points (7-17 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, six steals, four blocks and two assists across 25 minutes.

Wembanyama hit exactly 22 points for the third game in a row, but the greater takeaway Sunday was his immense defensive production in just 25 minutes. The rookie big man has been a pillar in the blocks category in particular over the last five games, averaging 3.8 rejections per contest. For the season, he's averaging 2.6 per contest, placing him behind only the Bucks' Brook Lopez and the Lakers' Anthony Davis among all players.