Wembanyama racked up 21 points (8-18 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 10 rebounds, three assists and one block across 30 minutes during Sunday's 128-107 loss to Miami.
Wembanyama has now recorded 19 double-doubles this season, seven of which have come in his last eight appearances. The budding superstar is averaging 22.5 points, 12.4 rebounds, 3.9 blocks, 3.2 assists, 1.2 steals, and 2.8 threes across his last 10 contests. Wembanyama remains the league leader by a wide margin with his 4.0 blocks per game on the season as a whole.
