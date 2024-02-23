Wembanyama provided 19 points (8-21 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, five blocks and five steals in 31 minutes during Thursday's 127-122 loss to the Kings.

Wembanyama added five blocked shots to his total as he continues to blitz the rest of the league in the category. The sizzling rookie is averaging 3.2 blocks per game, far ahead of Brook Lopez, Walker Kessler and Chet Holmgren. He's also 12th in the league with an average of 10.1 rebounds per game . Although the rookie had some shooting struggles in the loss, his stellar secondary contributions boosted his total, and they'll also provide padding for subpar scoring nights in the future.