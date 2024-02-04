Wembanyama supplied 19 points (5-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 7-8 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, two blocks and two steals over 27 minutes during Saturday's 117-101 loss to Cleveland.

Wembanyama started another double-double streak despite the loss, but the rest of the roster didn't provide much support. Wembanyama is a generational talent and would probably see more success in a better environment, but with Tre Jones averaging only 5.8 assists per game, Wembanyama is forced to create his own opportunities. Even with the team's shortcomings, he played well against the imposing one-two punch of Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen, a feat which should be applauded.