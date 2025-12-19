default-cbs-image
Wembanyama will come off the bench Thursday night against Washington.

This marks the third straight game in which Wembanyama has been deployed off the bench. The Spurs are continuing to monitor his minutes closely, especially in the first half of a back-to-back. Luke Kornet will continue to run with the starters while Wembanyama comes off the bench.

