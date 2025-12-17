Wembanyama will remain on a minutes restriction and come off the bench in Tuesday's NBA Cup title game against the Knicks, Tim Reynolds of Associated Press reports.

Wembanyama will come off the bench for a second consecutive contest following a 12-game absence due to a left calf strain. While head coach Mitch Johnson indicated the star big man may play a bit more than he did in Saturday's win over the Thunder, there's no guarantee he'll see increased burn. The 21-year-old logged 21 minutes Saturday, posting 22 points (6-11 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 9-12 FT), nine rebounds, two assists, two blocks and one steal.