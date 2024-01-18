Wembanyama said after Wednesday's 117-98 loss to the Celtics that he'll sit out Friday at Charlotte but will play Saturday at Washington. He generated 27 points (10-19 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), five rebounds, one assist and one block across 27 minutes Wednesday.

After pacing San Antonio in points and surpassing the 20-point mark for the seventh time in his last eight games, Wembanyama announced he wouldn't suit up for Friday's back-to-back opener but would play Saturday. He's yet to play in both legs of a back-to-back set this season, so fantasy managers should consider Friday's absence a rest day. In his stead, expect Dominick Barlow and Sandro Mamukelashvili to handle the brunt of the center work.