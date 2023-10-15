Wembanyama won't play in Monday's preseason game against the Rockets for rest purposes, Andrew Lopez of ESPN reports.

Wembanyama will get a night off as the regular season approaches, though the No. 1 overall pick will most likely appear in one or both of the Spurs' final two preseason contests Wednesday against Houston and Friday versus Golden State. The 7-foot-3 big man has impressed in preseason action, averaging 21.5 points, 4.5 rebounds, 2.0 assists, 2.0 blocks, 1.5 three-pointers and 1.0 steals in 21.0 minutes per game across two contests while shooting 64.3 percent from the field.