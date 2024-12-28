Wembanyama (face) is on the floor for the start of the fourth quarter of Friday's game against the Nets, Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama briefly went to the locker room in the third quarter after taking an inadvertent shot to the chin from Jalen Wilson. Wembanyama returned the bench near the end of the frame and is back on the floor for the fourth quarter.
