Wembanyama notched 12 points (5-15 FG, 0-5 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 11 rebounds, five assists, three blocks and one steal across 24 minutes during Monday's 119-97 win over Utah.

Wembanyama struggled with his jumper but still delivered a productive fantasy line, leading San Antonio in rebounds and blocks while contributing five assists. The Spurs didn't need their star center to carry the offense, as seven players scored in double figures during the comfortable victory. His 24-minute workload and five turnovers were disappointing, but Wembanyama's defensive production helped offset an unusually quiet scoring performance.