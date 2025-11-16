default-cbs-image
Now Playing

Share Video

Link copied!

Wembanyama (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Wembanyama will miss his first game of the 2025-26 regular season Sunday. He was previously considered questionable, so fantasy managers can assume that he's day-to-day moving forward. With San Antonio's franchise player on the shelf, Luke Kornet figures to see a big bump in fantasy appeal. Additionally, Kelly Olynyk could see more run, and Bismack Biyombo could provide emergency depth up front.

More News