Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Ruled out for Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Wembanyama (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.
Wembanyama will miss his first game of the 2025-26 regular season Sunday. He was previously considered questionable, so fantasy managers can assume that he's day-to-day moving forward. With San Antonio's franchise player on the shelf, Luke Kornet figures to see a big bump in fantasy appeal. Additionally, Kelly Olynyk could see more run, and Bismack Biyombo could provide emergency depth up front.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Working through calf issue•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Double-doubles, swats three shots•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Posts 30-point triple-double•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Makes NBA history with huge night•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Scores 22 points with two blocks•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Scores team-high 19 in loss•