Wembanyama (calf) will not play in Sunday's game against the Kings, Chris Biderman of The Sacramento Bee reports.

Wembanyama will miss his first game of the 2025-26 regular season Sunday. He was previously considered questionable, so fantasy managers can assume that he's day-to-day moving forward. With San Antonio's franchise player on the shelf, Luke Kornet figures to see a big bump in fantasy appeal. Additionally, Kelly Olynyk could see more run, and Bismack Biyombo could provide emergency depth up front.