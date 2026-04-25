Wembanyama (concussion) has been ruled out for Friday's Game 3 of the Western Conference first-round series against the Trail Blazers, Sean Highkin of Rip City Radio 620 Portland reports.

Wembanyama sustained a concussion in Tuesday's Game 2 loss and will be held out of Friday's contest after going through San Antonio's morning shootaround. The star big man's next chance to play will come in Portland on Sunday. With Wembanyama out, Luke Kornet will likely get the starting nod, while Carter Bryant and Harrison Barnes could also see increased burn.