Wembanyama ended with 14 points (5-9 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), eight rebounds, two assists, two steals and two blocks across 17 minutes in Friday's 126-97 preseason win over Sacramento.

Wembanyama had his third consecutive double-digit preseason scoring performance Friday. He finished the preseason by averaging 13.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 2.3 blocks and 1.3 steals over 19.8 minutes per contest. The 22-year-old should have plenty of motivation after the Spurs were defeated by the Knicks in the 2026 NBA Finals, so there's a good chance his name will be mentioned often in MVP conversations throughout the 2026-27 campaign.