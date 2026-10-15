Wembanyama finished with 19 points (9-14 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, three assists, two steals and four blocks across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 123-103 preseason win over Phoenix.

Wembanyama appeared in his third preseason game. While the 22-year-old played better Wednesday than he did in the other two contests, it still wasn't his best showing. Wembanyama hasn't shot the ball well throughout the preseason, though he should warm up at some point soon. The 2023 No. 1 overall pick is coming off his best campaign, averaging 25.0 points, 11.5 rebounds, 3.1 assists, 3.1 blocks and 1.0 steals over 29.2 minutes per contest. However, he was limited to just 64 regular-season games after appearing in 46 in 2024-25.