Wembanyama closed Friday's 121-110 win over Houston with 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-6 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and two blocks over 37 minutes.

It was a tale of two halves for Wembanyama, as he was held to just four points on 2-6 shooting through the first half of action. However, he caught fire over the second half with his teammates feeding him in the post, and he was able to help the Spurs hit the brakes on a two-game skid. San Antonio will look to make it two wins in a row Saturday against the Pelicans.