Wembanyama posted 29 points (9-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 8-9 FT), seven rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block across 24 minutes in Saturday's 125-103 win over the Trail Blazers.

Wembanyama delivered an outstanding offensive performance despite playing just 24 minutes, shooting efficiently from the field and beyond the arc, but he fell three rebounds shy of posting what would've been his fourth consecutive double-double. Wembanyama continues to offer elite per-minute and multi-category upside, and even if he posts subpar (for his standards) numbers in one category, he does enough in other areas to compensate in most games. The star big man is averaging 33.2 points, 12.6 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 4.0 blocks per game over his last five contests.