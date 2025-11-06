Wembanyama logged 19 points (5-14 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 9-11 FT), eight rebounds, three assists, one block and one steal over 33 minutes before fouling out of Wednesday's 118-116 loss to the Lakers.

Seven different Spurs scored in double digits on the night including all five starters, but Wembanyama's 19 led the team and the third-year center failed to assert himself down the stretch in a tight contest. Wemby remains a force on the defensive end regardless of his offense, and he's recorded at least one block and one steal in seven straight games to begin the season, averaging 25.6 points, 12.9 boards, 4.1 blocks, 3.1 assists, 1.3 steals and 0.9 threes.