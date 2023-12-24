Wembanyama is a late scratch for Saturday's game versus Dallas with a right ankle injury, Brad Townsend of The Dallas Morning News reports.

Wembanyama has been playing through right ankle soreness in recent games, and shortly before Saturday's game was about to start, he inadvertently stepped on a ballboy and tweaked the ankle again. Wembanyama campaigned to play through the injury, but the coaching and training staffs will instead hold the prized rookie out as a precaution. Zach Collins will start at center in Wembanyama's stead.