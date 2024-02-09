Wembanyama finished Thursday's 127-111 loss to the Magic with 15 points (6-12 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), one rebound, two assists, three blocks and one steal across 23 minutes.

Wembanyama was limited to just one rebound Thursday, his lowest output of the season as the team was dominated on the glass, 39-29. He did manage to record three blocks, which is the 24th time he's reached that mark this season. The 2023 first-overall pick has yet to crack 20 points in a game in February as the team struggles in the midst of a six-game losing streak.