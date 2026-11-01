Wembanyama finished Saturday's 121-111 win over the Timberwolves with 43 points (17-34 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 6-9 FT), seven rebounds, four assists, six blocks and one steal over 33 minutes.

After posting a season-high 36 points against the Jazz on Wednesday, Wembanya one-upped himself Saturday with a game-high 43 points, which was the second-most of his four-year NBA career (50 points on Nov. 13, 2024, against the Wizards). His 34 field-goal attempts were a career high, and unsurprisingly, the 2023 first-overall pick contributed defensively with six swats. Wembanyama will end the month of October having averaged 28.0 points, 10.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists, 1.8 threes, 4.2 blocks and 1.3 steals over 32.3 minutes per game.