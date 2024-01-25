Wembanyama's minutes restriction has been raised to 30 minutes for Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Michael C. Wright of ESPN.com reports.

Coach Popovich has been very tentative with Wembanyama's workload throughout this season as the first overall pick hasn't played 30 minutes since Dec. 17. While he's consistently played 27-to-28 minutes during his last four appearances, fantasy managers should be ecstatic about every additional minute Wembanyama is on the floor. Despite the reduced workload, the frenchman is averaging 24.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game in his last 10. Per Tom Orsborn of the San Antonio Express-News, Wembanyama could also play in both ends of the Spurs back-to-back this weekend, a feat he hasn't completed since November.