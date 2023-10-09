Wembanyama will start Monday's preseason contest versus the Thunder, Jeff McDonald of the San Antonio Express-News reports.
Wembanyama will officially debut for his first non-Summer League NBA action. He'll start alongside Zach Collins, which could be indicative of the Spurs' starting frontcourt to begin this season.
