Wembanyama logged 10 points (4-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt), 11 rebounds, three assists and seven blocks across 30 minutes during Tuesday's 114-101 loss to the Rockets.

The rookie center was in the locker room for the final minutes of the first half to get his shoulder checked out, but he was back on the court after halftime and was his usual dominant presence at the defensive end. Wembanyama has recorded at least three rejections in nine straight games, averaging 23.0 points, 11.7 boards, 5.6 blocks, 5.0 assists, 2.3 threes and 2.1 steals over that stretch as he continues his ascent toward superstardom.