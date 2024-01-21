Wembanyama finished with 24 points (10-21 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, four assists and six blocks across 28 minutes during Saturday's 131-127 win over Washington.

Wembanyama is getting fantasy managers accustomed to these stat-stuffing performances every time he steps on the court, though his contributions, particularly on the defensive end, sparked San Antonio's fourth-quarter comeback this time. The star rookie continues to make a huge impact on both ends of the court for the rebuilding Spurs, averaging 23.8 points, 9.4 rebounds, 2.9 assists and 3.5 blocks per game in eight January contests.