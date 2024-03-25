Wembanyama (ankle) won't play Monday against the Suns.
Wembanyama participated in portions of Monday's shootaround, which suggests that his left ankle sprain is minor, but it's not a surprise to see the Spurs err on the side of caution and hold the prized rookie out while he's less than 100 percent. In Wembanyama's absence, the Spurs will likely move Zach Collins into the starting five and insert Dominick Barlow into the rotation as their backup center.
More News
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: At shootaround, iffy for Monday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Not present for shootaround•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Questionable for Monday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Doesn't stand out in loss Saturday•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Does it all in double-double game•
-
Spurs' Victor Wembanyama: Six rejections in Tuesday's loss•