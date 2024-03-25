Wembanyama (ankle) won't play Monday against the Suns.

Wembanyama participated in portions of Monday's shootaround, which suggests that his left ankle sprain is minor, but it's not a surprise to see the Spurs err on the side of caution and hold the prized rookie out while he's less than 100 percent. In Wembanyama's absence, the Spurs will likely move Zach Collins into the starting five and insert Dominick Barlow into the rotation as their backup center.