Wembanyama posted 12 points (3-13 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 11 rebounds, three assists, six blocks and one steal across 32 minutes during Tuesday's 113-107 loss to the Mavericks.

The double-double was his 37th of the season, putting him 10th in the NBA, and his work at the rim marked the eighth time in 12 games since the All-Star break that Wembanyama has recorded at least five blocks. During that stretch, the rookie phenom is averaging 21.3 points, 11.8 boards, 4.8 blocks, 4.7 assists, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals -- not bad for a player who only turned 20 a few days into the new year.