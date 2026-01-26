Wembanyama registered 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-10 3Pt, 2-6 FT), 16 rebounds and four blocks in 31 minutes during Sunday's 104-95 loss to the Pelicans.

Wembanyama struggled as a scorer, particularly from beyond the arc and at the charity stripe, but still recorded his fourth straight double-double. Sunday marked the 22-year-old's 20th double-double of the season and his 10th game with four-plus blocks. Even on an off shooting night, Wembanyama's generational skill set allows him to impact the game across the stat sheet.