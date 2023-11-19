Wembanyama ended with 19 points (6-17 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 5-6 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, eight blocks and one steal across 31 minutes during Saturday's 120-108 loss to the Grizzlies.

Wembanyama didn't have his best shooting performance, but he was massive on the defensive end and came just two blocks shy of posting a triple-double with points, rebounds and blocks -- something that hasn't been done since the 2017-18 season. The French big man continues to post impressive numbers for a struggling Spurs team, averaging 20.7 points, 10.4 rebounds, 2.8 assists and 2.4 blocks per game in November.