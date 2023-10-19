Wembanyama ended with 15 points (3-10 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 7-8 FT), six rebounds, an assist, a steal and two blocks across 21 minutes in Wednesday's 117-103 preseason win over the Rockets.

Wembanyama didn't have his best shooting performance, and thus, his scoring figures were not on the same level compared to what he posted in previous preseason contests. Regardless, he has shown he has the talent to contend for the Rookie of the Year award in 2023-24, and the Frenchman should have a prominent role on offense for San Antonio starting on Opening Night.