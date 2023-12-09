Wembanyama will start at center Friday against the Bulls, independent NBA writer Matthew Tynan reports.

For the first time in his career, Wembanyama will start at center, while Zach Collins operates off the bench. One of the biggest concerns about Wembanyama's offense thus far has been his lack of inside touches, but that could change with Collins out of the paint. The struggling Spurs continue to experiment, so Wembanyama's time as the starting center may be short-lived.