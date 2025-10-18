Wembanyama recorded 17 points (7-9 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 2-2 FT), 12 rebounds, one assist, four blocks and one steal over 24 minutes during Friday's 133-104 preseason win over the Pacers on Friday.

Wembanyama ended the preseason on a strong note Friday, as the third-year center led both teams in points, rebounds and blocks. The 2023 first-overall pick should be one of the top producers in fantasy this season, though his health will be of concern after he missed the second half of the 2024-25 campaign due to blood clots in his right shoulder. Wembanyama appeared in 46 games prior to his season-ending surgery and averaged 24.3 points, 11.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, 3.8 blocks and 1.1 steals over 33.2 minutes per game while connecting on 47.6 percent of his field-goal attempts (including 35.2 percent of his threes on 8.8 attempts per contest).