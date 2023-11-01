Wembanyama chipped in 18 points (6-12 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 115-114 victory over the Suns.

Wembanyama had another solid two-way display Tuesday, and he came up clutch down the stretch as the Spurs stole the win from the Suns in the final possession of the fourth quarter. The rookie has scored at least 15 points in three of his first four appearances and has dazzled with his play on both ends of the court, averaging 16.3 points, 7.5 rebounds, 2.3 blocks, 1.5 assists and 1.3 steals to begin his NBA career.