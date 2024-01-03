Wembanyama produced 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven rebounds, one assist and four blocks across 26 minutes during Tuesday's 106-98 loss to the Grizzlies.

In what might seem odd considering how he started the season, Wembanyama has now gone a season-long five-game streak without a double-double, but that doesn't mean he's not making an impact out there. He's averaging 18.6 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.0 blocks and 3.8 assists per game in that five-game stretch for a reeling Spurs team that seems ticketed to have another top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.