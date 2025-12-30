Wembanyama registered 26 points (7-16 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 10-12 FT), 14 rebounds, three assists, one steal and one block in 27 minutes during Monday's 113-101 loss to the Cavaliers.

Wembanyama was one of the lone bright spots for San Antonio, pacing his team in scoring and rebounding. The big man has put together a pair of huge performances since returning to the starting lineup and is finally starting to see his workload increase after sitting around the 20-minute mark in his first five matchups since being cleared to return from a calf strain.